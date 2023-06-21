Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .189 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on June 21 at 12:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .234 with nine doubles, seven home runs and six walks.
- Bethancourt has gotten at least one hit in 60.9% of his games this year (28 of 46), with more than one hit eight times (17.4%).
- He has gone deep in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.1% of his games this season, Bethancourt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this season (41.3%), including four games with multiple runs (8.7%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|.272
|AVG
|.195
|.298
|OBP
|.220
|.506
|SLG
|.338
|11
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|7
|22/3
|K/BB
|23/3
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Wells (6-2) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.20 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.20), first in WHIP (.857), and 28th in K/9 (9).
