The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez (hitting .323 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .303 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Ramirez has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

Looking at the 57 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (15.8%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Ramirez has had an RBI in 21 games this year (36.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 26 of 57 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 25 .296 AVG .311 .356 OBP .337 .611 SLG .367 17 XBH 3 8 HR 1 21 RBI 10 31/9 K/BB 12/4 3 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings