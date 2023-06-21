Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez (hitting .323 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Orioles.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .303 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- Ramirez has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- Looking at the 57 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (15.8%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Ramirez has had an RBI in 21 games this year (36.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 26 of 57 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|25
|.296
|AVG
|.311
|.356
|OBP
|.337
|.611
|SLG
|.367
|17
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|10
|31/9
|K/BB
|12/4
|3
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.19).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles will send Wells (6-2) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.20 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.20), first in WHIP (.857), and 28th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
