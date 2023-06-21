Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Isaac Paredes, with a slugging percentage of .367 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, June 21 at 12:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .265.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- In 56.1% of his 66 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 66), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Paredes has driven home a run in 26 games this season (39.4%), including more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 25 games this year (37.9%), including nine multi-run games (13.6%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.264
|AVG
|.265
|.355
|OBP
|.371
|.500
|SLG
|.469
|11
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|5
|29
|RBI
|19
|20/11
|K/BB
|27/12
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wells (6-2 with a 3.20 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.20), first in WHIP (.857), and 28th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
