Isaac Paredes, with a slugging percentage of .367 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, June 21 at 12:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .265.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

In 56.1% of his 66 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 66), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Paredes has driven home a run in 26 games this season (39.4%), including more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 25 games this year (37.9%), including nine multi-run games (13.6%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .264 AVG .265 .355 OBP .371 .500 SLG .469 11 XBH 13 7 HR 5 29 RBI 19 20/11 K/BB 27/12 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings