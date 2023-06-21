Josh Lowe -- .216 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on June 21 at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Orioles.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .278 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 38 of 60 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (18.3%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has had at least one RBI in 43.3% of his games this season (26 of 60), with more than one RBI eight times (13.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43.3% of his games this season (26 of 60), with two or more runs six times (10.0%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .276 AVG .281 .304 OBP .341 .449 SLG .535 11 XBH 13 3 HR 8 16 RBI 25 24/4 K/BB 33/11 7 SB 11

Orioles Pitching Rankings