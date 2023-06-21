Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Luke Raley -- with a slugging percentage of .722 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on June 21 at 12:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Orioles.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has 12 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .275.
- Raley enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .350 with one homer.
- In 56.4% of his 55 games this season, Raley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10 games this season (18.2%), homering in 6.4% of his plate appearances.
- Raley has driven in a run in 17 games this year (30.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 43.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (18.2%).
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|.240
|AVG
|.304
|.345
|OBP
|.356
|.547
|SLG
|.620
|13
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|15
|29/7
|K/BB
|29/5
|6
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 82 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.20 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.20), first in WHIP (.857), and 28th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
