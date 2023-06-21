On Wednesday, Manuel Margot (hitting .379 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Orioles.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is batting .263 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.

Margot has picked up a hit in 35 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

In three games this year, he has homered (5.4%, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish).

Margot has driven home a run in 21 games this year (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games.

He has scored in 35.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 27 .224 AVG .300 .298 OBP .353 .353 SLG .411 6 XBH 8 2 HR 1 13 RBI 12 16/8 K/BB 17/7 2 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings