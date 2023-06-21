Manuel Margot and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Baltimore Orioles and Anthony Santander on Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

The favored Rays have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Orioles, who are listed at +125. The total is 8 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Rays vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -150 +125 8 -115 -105 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 3-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Rays have a record of 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been favored on the moneyline 64 total times this season. They've finished 46-18 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 34-9 record (winning 79.1% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 60%.

Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 42 times this season for a 42-30-4 record against the over/under.

The Rays have put together a 9-4-0 record ATS this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-8 20-17 22-12 29-13 40-21 11-4

