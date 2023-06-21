Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday at Tropicana Field, at 12:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.5 home runs per game to rank second in baseball with 117 total home runs.

Tampa Bay's .463 slugging percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Rays have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.263).

Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.5 runs per game (421 total).

The Rays rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .338.

The Rays strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 17th in baseball.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay's 3.56 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the third-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.202).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Taj Bradley (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.19 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Bradley has not registered a quality start so far this season.

Bradley will look to secure his seventh matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.8 innings per appearance.

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/15/2023 Athletics W 4-3 Away Taj Bradley Paul Blackburn 6/16/2023 Padres W 6-2 Away Shane McClanahan Yu Darvish 6/17/2023 Padres L 2-0 Away Zach Eflin Blake Snell 6/18/2023 Padres L 5-4 Away Yonny Chirinos Joe Musgrove 6/20/2023 Orioles L 8-6 Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Bradish 6/21/2023 Orioles - Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 6/22/2023 Royals - Home Shane McClanahan - 6/23/2023 Royals - Home Zach Eflin Zack Greinke 6/24/2023 Royals - Home Yonny Chirinos Jordan Lyles 6/25/2023 Royals - Home Tyler Glasnow Daniel Lynch 6/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Taj Bradley Zac Gallen

