How to Watch the Rays vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 21
Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday at Tropicana Field, at 12:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Time: 12:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays average 1.5 home runs per game to rank second in baseball with 117 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay's .463 slugging percentage ranks second-best in baseball.
- The Rays have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.263).
- Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.5 runs per game (421 total).
- The Rays rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .338.
- The Rays strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 17th in baseball.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay's 3.56 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays have the third-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.202).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Taj Bradley (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.19 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Bradley has not registered a quality start so far this season.
- Bradley will look to secure his seventh matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.8 innings per appearance.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/15/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-3
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Paul Blackburn
|6/16/2023
|Padres
|W 6-2
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Yu Darvish
|6/17/2023
|Padres
|L 2-0
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Blake Snell
|6/18/2023
|Padres
|L 5-4
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Joe Musgrove
|6/20/2023
|Orioles
|L 8-6
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Kyle Bradish
|6/21/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Tyler Wells
|6/22/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|-
|6/23/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Zack Greinke
|6/24/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Jordan Lyles
|6/25/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Daniel Lynch
|6/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Zac Gallen
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.