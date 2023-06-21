Wander Franco will lead the charge for the Tampa Bay Rays (51-25) on Wednesday, June 21, when they battle Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (45-27) at Tropicana Field at 12:10 PM ET.

The Rays are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Orioles (+125). An 8.5-run total is set in this contest.

Rays vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley - TB (4-3, 4.19 ERA) vs Tyler Wells - BAL (6-2, 3.20 ERA)

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 64 times this season and won 46, or 71.9%, of those games.

The Rays have a record of 34-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (79.1% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 3-4 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Orioles have won in 17, or 51.5%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Orioles have been victorious five times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win AL East -751 - 1st

