The Tampa Bay Rays host the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field on Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Wander Franco, Adley Rutschman and others in this matchup.

Rays vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Franco Stats

Franco has 82 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 27 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.

He's slashed .291/.355/.461 so far this season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Padres Jun. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 at Athletics Jun. 15 3-for-5 0 0 0 4 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 71 hits with 15 doubles, 12 home runs, 32 walks and 37 RBI.

He's slashing .300/.391/.515 so far this season.

Diaz takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with two doubles, two walks and three RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles Jun. 20 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 at Padres Jun. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Padres Jun. 17 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 at Padres Jun. 16 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 14 3-for-4 1 0 2 4

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 49 walks and 32 RBI (73 total hits).

He has a .277/.387/.432 slash line so far this season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays Jun. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 18 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 at Cubs Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Cubs Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 15 3-for-5 1 1 1 6

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has put up 68 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .261/.329/.471 so far this season.

Santander takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jun. 20 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 at Cubs Jun. 18 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Cubs Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 15 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

