The Baltimore Orioles (45-27) will look to sweep a two-game series versus the Tampa Bay Rays (51-25), at 12:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable pitchers are Taj Bradley (4-3) for the Rays and Tyler Wells (6-2) for the Orioles.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (4-3, 4.19 ERA) vs Wells - BAL (6-2, 3.20 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley

The Rays' Bradley (4-3) will make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

The 22-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 4.19 ERA and 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .247.

Bradley has not earned a quality start in nine starts this season.

In nine starts this season, Bradley has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Wells

Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.20 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.20, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .183 batting average against him.

Wells is aiming for his third straight quality start.

Wells will aim to go five or more innings for his 15th straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

The 28-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks 18th, .857 WHIP ranks first, and 9 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.