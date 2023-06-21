Wander Franco, with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, June 21 at 12:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .461, fueled by 30 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.

Franco has picked up a hit in 50 of 71 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.

He has homered in eight games this season (11.3%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Franco has picked up an RBI in 32.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 42.3% of his games this season (30 of 71), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (14.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 32 .305 AVG .273 .368 OBP .338 .519 SLG .391 21 XBH 9 5 HR 3 24 RBI 10 19/15 K/BB 21/12 11 SB 13

Orioles Pitching Rankings