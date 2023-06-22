Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Thursday, Isaac Paredes (.475 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Cuas. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jose Cuas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .266 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
- In 56.7% of his games this season (38 of 67), Paredes has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (23.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 67), and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.3% of his games this season, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 38.8% of his games this season (26 of 67), he has scored, and in nine of those games (13.4%) he has scored more than once.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.266
|AVG
|.265
|.360
|OBP
|.371
|.523
|SLG
|.469
|12
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|5
|30
|RBI
|19
|21/12
|K/BB
|27/12
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.11 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 87 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Cuas will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first this season.
- The 28-year-old righty has 32 appearances in relief this season.
- In 32 appearances this season, he has put up a 4.15 ERA and averages 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .264 against him.
