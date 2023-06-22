The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri (.412 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Jose Cuas and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has six doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 12 walks while batting .231.

In 63.6% of his 44 games this season, Siri has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In 12 games this year, he has hit a long ball (27.3%, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish).

Siri has driven in a run in 20 games this year (45.5%), including eight games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 52.3% of his games this season (23 of 44), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 19 .250 AVG .209 .307 OBP .260 .513 SLG .552 8 XBH 11 6 HR 6 15 RBI 14 27/7 K/BB 27/5 4 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings