The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.243 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Jose Cuas and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Orioles.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Jose Cuas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .278 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.

In 38 of 60 games this season (63.3%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (31.7%).

In 18.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has driven in a run in 26 games this year (43.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43.3% of his games this year (26 of 60), with two or more runs six times (10.0%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .276 AVG .281 .304 OBP .341 .449 SLG .535 11 XBH 13 3 HR 8 16 RBI 25 24/4 K/BB 33/11 7 SB 11

