Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.243 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Jose Cuas and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Orioles.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jose Cuas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .278 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
- In 38 of 60 games this season (63.3%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (31.7%).
- In 18.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has driven in a run in 26 games this year (43.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43.3% of his games this year (26 of 60), with two or more runs six times (10.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.276
|AVG
|.281
|.304
|OBP
|.341
|.449
|SLG
|.535
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|25
|24/4
|K/BB
|33/11
|7
|SB
|11
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.11).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Cuas will start for the Royals, his first this season.
- The 28-year-old righty has appeared out of the bullpen 32 times this season.
- Over his 32 appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .264 against him. He has a 4.15 ERA and averages 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.