Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luke Raley -- hitting .361 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Kansas City Royals, with Jose Cuas on the hill, on June 22 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Orioles.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Royals Starter: Jose Cuas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is hitting .275 with 12 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 12 walks.
- Raley will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer during his last games.
- Raley has recorded a hit in 31 of 55 games this season (56.4%), including 14 multi-hit games (25.5%).
- In 18.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Raley has driven home a run in 17 games this year (30.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 24 of 55 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|.240
|AVG
|.304
|.345
|OBP
|.356
|.547
|SLG
|.620
|13
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|15
|29/7
|K/BB
|29/5
|6
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.11 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (87 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cuas gets the call to start for the Royals, his first this season.
- The 28-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 32 appearances so far.
- In 32 appearances this season, he has put up a 4.15 ERA and averages 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .264 against him.
