The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (batting .306 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher Jose Cuas and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jose Cuas

Jose Cuas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .409 this season while batting .292 with 42 walks and 46 runs scored.

He ranks 16th in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.

In 67.1% of his games this season (49 of 73), Arozarena has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (28.8%) he recorded at least two.

In 13 games this season, he has homered (17.8%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).

Arozarena has driven home a run in 28 games this season (38.4%), including more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

In 50.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (12.3%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .298 AVG .286 .440 OBP .377 .573 SLG .429 15 XBH 9 9 HR 5 30 RBI 20 29/23 K/BB 44/19 6 SB 3

