Thursday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (52-25) versus the Kansas City Royals (20-54) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on June 22.

The probable pitchers are Shane McClanahan (11-1) for the Rays and Jose Cuas (3-0) for the Royals.

Rays vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Royals 2.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Rays have won one of their last three games against the spread.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 65 times this season and won 47, or 72.3%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -350 odds on them winning this game.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

Tampa Bay has scored 428 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rays have a 3.54 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule