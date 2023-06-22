Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Kansas City Royals and starter Jose Cuas on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

The Rays are listed as -400 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+300). A 7.5-run over/under has been set for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -400 +300 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 4-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Over their last 10 games, the Rays are 1-2-0 against the spread. For three straight games, Tampa Bay and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total established by sportsbooks in that stretch being eight runs.

Read More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have put together a 47-18 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 72.3% of those games).

Tampa Bay has not played a game with moneyline odds of -400 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Rays an 80% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 77 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 43 of those games (43-30-4).

The Rays are 9-4-0 ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-8 20-17 23-12 29-13 41-21 11-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.