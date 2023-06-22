On Thursday, June 22 at 6:40 PM ET, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (52-25) host Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (20-54) in the series opener at Tropicana Field.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -350 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +275 moneyline odds. Tampa Bay (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The total is 7.5 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan - TB (11-1, 2.12 ERA) vs Jose Cuas - KC (3-0, 4.15 ERA)

Rays vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 47, or 72.3%, of the 65 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rays have not played as moneyline favorites of -350 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have come away with 17 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on the Royals this season with a +275 moneyline set for this game.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Rays vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wander Franco 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Taylor Walls 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240) Manuel Margot 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win AL East -598 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.