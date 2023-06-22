You can wager on player prop bet odds for Wander Franco, Bobby Witt Jr. and others on the Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals heading into their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Royals Game Info

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +115)

McClanahan Stats

Shane McClanahan (11-1) will take the mound for the Rays, his 16th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

McClanahan has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks first, 1.097 WHIP ranks 17th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th.

McClanahan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres Jun. 16 6.2 3 1 1 5 3 vs. Rangers Jun. 11 7.0 4 3 3 5 1 at Red Sox Jun. 5 6.0 5 1 1 5 2 at Cubs May. 30 5.2 6 2 2 7 2 vs. Blue Jays May. 24 7.0 4 1 1 7 0

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Franco Stats

Franco has 82 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 27 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.

He has a .287/.349/.455 slash line on the season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Padres Jun. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 75 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 42 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .292/.409/.498 slash line on the season.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jun. 21 3-for-3 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 18 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 at Padres Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 16 2-for-4 1 1 4 5 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 11 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 17 walks and 36 RBI (73 total hits). He has swiped 22 bases.

He has a slash line of .246/.288/.431 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Tigers Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 19 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 1 vs. Angels Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 17 2-for-5 0 0 4 3 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 71 hits with 14 doubles, 14 home runs, eight walks and 37 RBI.

He has a slash line of .271/.305/.485 on the year.

Perez takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with .

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Jun. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Tigers Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Angels Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 17 1-for-5 1 0 0 1

