Vidal Brujan Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Vidal Brujan is available when the Tampa Bay Rays take on Jose Cuas and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 12, when he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.
Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Royals Starter: Jose Cuas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Vidal Brujan At The Plate
- Brujan has a walk while hitting .182.
- In four of 12 games this year (33.3%), Brujan has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this year.
- Brujan has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored a run in three of 12 games so far this season.
Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.231
|AVG
|.150
|.286
|OBP
|.190
|.231
|SLG
|.150
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.11 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cuas gets the call to start for the Royals, his first this season.
- The 28-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 32 appearances so far.
- In 32 games this season, he has a 4.15 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .264 against him.
