On Friday, Christian Bethancourt (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .228 with nine doubles, seven home runs and six walks.

Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 28 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

Looking at the 47 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (14.9%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt has driven home a run in 12 games this season (25.5%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 19 of 47 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 22 .259 AVG .195 .284 OBP .220 .482 SLG .338 11 XBH 5 4 HR 3 11 RBI 7 25/3 K/BB 23/3 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings