On Friday, June 23, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, the Atlanta Dream (5-6) will look to snap a three-game home losing streak when squaring off versus the New York Liberty (7-3), airing at 7:30 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Liberty matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Dream vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty are 4-5-0 ATS this season.

The Dream are 6-4-0 ATS this year.

New York has covered the spread twice when favored by 8.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

Atlanta has covered the spread three times this year (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

Liberty games have gone over the point total four out of nine times this season.

Dream games have gone over the point total six out of 10 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.