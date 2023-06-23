Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Harold Ramirez (.313 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is batting .297 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- Ramirez has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- In 15.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Ramirez has had an RBI in 21 games this year (36.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 26 of 58 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|25
|.286
|AVG
|.311
|.344
|OBP
|.337
|.589
|SLG
|.367
|17
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|10
|31/9
|K/BB
|12/4
|3
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (88 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke (1-7) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.34 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.34), 29th in WHIP (1.161), and 57th in K/9 (6.8) among pitchers who qualify.
