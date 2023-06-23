On Friday, Harold Ramirez (.313 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .297 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Ramirez has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

In 15.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Ramirez has had an RBI in 21 games this year (36.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 26 of 58 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 25 .286 AVG .311 .344 OBP .337 .589 SLG .367 17 XBH 3 8 HR 1 21 RBI 10 31/9 K/BB 12/4 3 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings