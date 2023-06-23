Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Isaac Paredes and his .488 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (122 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Kansas City Royals and Zack Greinke on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .263.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.
- In 38 of 68 games this season (55.9%) Paredes has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (23.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 68), and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Paredes has driven home a run in 28 games this season (41.2%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 38.2% of his games this year (26 of 68), with two or more runs nine times (13.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|32
|.261
|AVG
|.265
|.362
|OBP
|.371
|.514
|SLG
|.469
|12
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|19
|23/14
|K/BB
|27/12
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.10).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 88 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 16th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.34 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.34), 29th in WHIP (1.161), and 57th in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.