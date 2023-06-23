As action in the Viking International Eastbourne nears its conclusion, a quarterfinal is coming up for Jelena Ostapenko versus Camila Giorgi. Ostapenko has the second-best odds at +350 to win this tournament at Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre.

Ostapenko at the 2023 Viking International Eastbourne

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Ostapenko's Next Match

After beating Harriet Dart 6-3, 6-4, Ostapenko will face Giorgi in the quarterfinals on Thursday, June 29 at 11:00 AM ET.

Ostapenko is listed at -210 to win her next match against Giorgi. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Jelena Ostapenko Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +1600

US Open odds to win: +2800

Viking International Eastbourne odds to win: +350

Ostapenko Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Ostapenko defeated No. 142-ranked Dart, 6-3, 6-4.

In 20 tournaments over the past 12 months, Ostapenko has gone 33-19 and has won one title.

Ostapenko has won one tournament over the past year on grass, with a record of 7-1 on that surface.

Ostapenko, over the past year, has played 52 matches across all court types, and 22.7 games per match.

Ostapenko, over the past year, has played eight matches on grass, and 26.9 games per match.

Over the past year, Ostapenko has won 68.3% of her service games, and she has won 39.8% of her return games.

Ostapenko has claimed 79.4% of her service games on grass over the past year and 37% of her return games.

