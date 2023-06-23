Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri (.294 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .227 with six doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 13 walks.
- Siri has picked up a hit in 28 of 45 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- In 26.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 7.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20 games this season (44.4%), Siri has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (17.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 51.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|19
|.241
|AVG
|.209
|.304
|OBP
|.260
|.494
|SLG
|.552
|8
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|14
|30/8
|K/BB
|27/5
|4
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.10).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (88 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke (1-7 with a 4.34 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.34), 29th in WHIP (1.161), and 57th in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers.
