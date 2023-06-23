The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot and his .655 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is hitting .263 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.

Margot has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this season (36 of 57), with at least two hits nine times (15.8%).

He has homered in 5.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 21 games this year (36.8%), Margot has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.0%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 21 of 57 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 27 .225 AVG .300 .296 OBP .353 .348 SLG .411 6 XBH 8 2 HR 1 13 RBI 12 16/8 K/BB 17/7 2 SB 4

Royals Pitching Rankings