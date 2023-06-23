Today's MLB schedule has a lot in store. Among those games is the Texas Rangers taking on the New York Yankees.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Miami Marlins (43-33) play the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-40)

The Pirates will hit the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.397 AVG, 2 HR, 35 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.397 AVG, 2 HR, 35 RBI) PIT Key Player: Andrew McCutchen (.260 AVG, 9 HR, 24 RBI)

MIA Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -209 +175 7.5

The Detroit Tigers (32-41) take on the Minnesota Twins (38-38)

The Twins will take to the field at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.224 AVG, 8 HR, 34 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.224 AVG, 8 HR, 34 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.216 AVG, 10 HR, 36 RBI)

MIN Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -129 +109 9

The Tampa Bay Rays (52-26) take on the Kansas City Royals (21-54)

The Royals will take to the field at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.287 AVG, 8 HR, 35 RBI)

Wander Franco (.287 AVG, 8 HR, 35 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.243 AVG, 12 HR, 36 RBI)

TB Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -260 +214 8

The Cincinnati Reds (40-35) host the Atlanta Braves (48-26)

The Braves will hit the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.266 AVG, 10 HR, 39 RBI)

Jonathan India (.266 AVG, 10 HR, 39 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.324 AVG, 15 HR, 46 RBI)

ATL Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -151 +129 11

The Baltimore Orioles (45-28) play the Seattle Mariners (36-37)

The Mariners hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.272 AVG, 10 HR, 32 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.272 AVG, 10 HR, 32 RBI) SEA Key Player: Ty France (.274 AVG, 7 HR, 33 RBI)

SEA Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -114 -105 8.5

The New York Yankees (41-34) take on the Texas Rangers (46-28)

The Rangers will look to pick up a road win at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.253 AVG, 12 HR, 30 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.253 AVG, 12 HR, 30 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.276 AVG, 10 HR, 54 RBI)

TEX Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -113 -107 8.5

The Philadelphia Phillies (38-36) face the New York Mets (34-40)

The Mets will take to the field at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.311 AVG, 8 HR, 43 RBI)

Nicholas Castellanos (.311 AVG, 8 HR, 43 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.224 AVG, 23 HR, 51 RBI)

PHI Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -119 -101 9.5

The Toronto Blue Jays (41-35) play the Oakland Athletics (19-58)

The Athletics will take to the field at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.313 AVG, 14 HR, 46 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.313 AVG, 14 HR, 46 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.267 AVG, 1 HR, 31 RBI)

TOR Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -312 +249 9

The Cleveland Guardians (36-38) take on the Milwaukee Brewers (38-36)

The Brewers will take to the field at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.290 AVG, 11 HR, 45 RBI)

José Ramírez (.290 AVG, 11 HR, 45 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.267 AVG, 9 HR, 32 RBI)

CLE Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -136 +116 8

The Chicago White Sox (32-44) take on the Boston Red Sox (39-37)

The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.241 AVG, 11 HR, 44 RBI)

Andrew Vaughn (.241 AVG, 11 HR, 44 RBI) BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.304 AVG, 8 HR, 39 RBI)

BOS Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -115 -105 8.5

The Colorado Rockies (29-48) play host to the Los Angeles Angels (41-35)

The Angels hope to get a road victory at Coors Field against the Rockies on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.269 AVG, 12 HR, 41 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.269 AVG, 12 HR, 41 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.292 AVG, 24 HR, 58 RBI)

LAA Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -158 +135 11.5

The San Diego Padres (36-39) face the Washington Nationals (28-46)

The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at PETCO Park against the Padres on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.268 AVG, 13 HR, 37 RBI)

Juan Soto (.268 AVG, 13 HR, 37 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.293 AVG, 12 HR, 37 RBI)

SD Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -284 +233 8

The Los Angeles Dodgers (41-33) take on the Houston Astros (41-34)

The Astros will hit the field at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.327 AVG, 14 HR, 47 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.327 AVG, 14 HR, 47 RBI) HOU Key Player: Alex Bregman (.248 AVG, 10 HR, 44 RBI)

LAD Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -143 +121 8.5

The San Francisco Giants (42-33) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (46-30)

The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.280 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.280 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.302 AVG, 16 HR, 40 RBI)

SF Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -176 +149 8

