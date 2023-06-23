The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena and his .568 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with ) against the Royals.

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 78 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .412.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.

In 50 of 74 games this year (67.6%) Arozarena has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (29.7%).

He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his chances at the plate.

Arozarena has driven in a run in 29 games this season (39.2%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (16.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 37 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 35 .310 AVG .286 .445 OBP .377 .574 SLG .429 15 XBH 9 9 HR 5 33 RBI 20 30/23 K/BB 44/19 6 SB 3

