Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena and his .568 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with ) against the Royals.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 78 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .412.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
- In 50 of 74 games this year (67.6%) Arozarena has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (29.7%).
- He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Arozarena has driven in a run in 29 games this season (39.2%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (16.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|35
|.310
|AVG
|.286
|.445
|OBP
|.377
|.574
|SLG
|.429
|15
|XBH
|9
|9
|HR
|5
|33
|RBI
|20
|30/23
|K/BB
|44/19
|6
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (88 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals are sending Greinke (1-7) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.34 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.34), 29th in WHIP (1.161), and 57th in K/9 (6.8) among pitchers who qualify.
