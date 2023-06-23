Friday's game at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (52-26) taking on the Kansas City Royals (21-54) at 6:40 PM ET on June 23. Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Rays, who are favored by our model.

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (8-3, 3.26 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Zack Greinke (1-7, 4.34 ERA).

Rays vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have a record of 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Rays have been favorites in 66 games this season and won 47 (71.2%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay has a record of 8-2 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored 433 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.57).

Rays Schedule