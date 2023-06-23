The Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals will meet on Friday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET, with Randy Arozarena and Salvador Perez among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -275, while the underdog Royals have +220 odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Rays vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -275 +220 8 -115 -105 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 3-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rays have one win against the spread in their last four chances. Tampa Bay games have finished above the run total four straight times, and the average total during this streak was 7.9 runs.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays are 47-19 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 71.2% of those games).

Tampa Bay has gone 7-1 (winning 87.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

The Rays have a 73.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tampa Bay has played in 78 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-30-4).

The Rays have a 9-5-0 record ATS this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-9 20-17 23-12 29-14 41-22 11-4

