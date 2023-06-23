How to Watch the Rays vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 23
Zack Greinke gets the nod for the Kansas City Royals on Friday at Tropicana Field against Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.
Rays vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays are second in MLB play with 120 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.
- Tampa Bay is second in baseball with a .463 slugging percentage.
- The Rays have the third-best batting average in the league (.264).
- Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (433 total).
- The Rays are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .339.
- The Rays' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 22nd in MLB.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.196).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zach Eflin (8-3 with a 3.26 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Eflin has registered seven quality starts this season.
- Eflin has put together 12 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/17/2023
|Padres
|L 2-0
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Blake Snell
|6/18/2023
|Padres
|L 5-4
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Joe Musgrove
|6/20/2023
|Orioles
|L 8-6
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Kyle Bradish
|6/21/2023
|Orioles
|W 7-2
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Tyler Wells
|6/22/2023
|Royals
|L 6-5
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Jose Cuas
|6/23/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Zack Greinke
|6/24/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Jordan Lyles
|6/25/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Daniel Lynch
|6/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Zac Gallen
|6/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Tommy Henry
|6/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Zach Davies
