Zack Greinke gets the nod for the Kansas City Royals on Friday at Tropicana Field against Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Rays vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are second in MLB play with 120 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

Tampa Bay is second in baseball with a .463 slugging percentage.

The Rays have the third-best batting average in the league (.264).

Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (433 total).

The Rays are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .339.

The Rays' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 22nd in MLB.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.196).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Eflin (8-3 with a 3.26 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Eflin has registered seven quality starts this season.

Eflin has put together 12 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Padres L 2-0 Away Zach Eflin Blake Snell 6/18/2023 Padres L 5-4 Away Yonny Chirinos Joe Musgrove 6/20/2023 Orioles L 8-6 Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Bradish 6/21/2023 Orioles W 7-2 Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 6/22/2023 Royals L 6-5 Home Shane McClanahan Jose Cuas 6/23/2023 Royals - Home Zach Eflin Zack Greinke 6/24/2023 Royals - Home Yonny Chirinos Jordan Lyles 6/25/2023 Royals - Home Tyler Glasnow Daniel Lynch 6/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Taj Bradley Zac Gallen 6/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Shane McClanahan Tommy Henry 6/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Zach Eflin Zach Davies

