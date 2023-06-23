Wander Franco will lead the charge for the Tampa Bay Rays (52-26) on Friday, June 23, when they battle Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (21-54) at Tropicana Field at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+200). The over/under is 8 runs for this contest.

Rays vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (8-3, 3.26 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-7, 4.34 ERA)

Rays vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 66 times this season and won 47, or 71.2%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Rays have an 8-2 record (winning 80% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 3-4 record across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Royals have won in 18, or 29%, of the 62 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Rays vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+140) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Manuel Margot 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Josh Lowe 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win AL East -598 - 1st

