The Kansas City Royals (21-54) visit the Tampa Bay Rays (52-26) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

The Rays will call on Zach Eflin (8-3) versus the Royals and Zack Greinke (1-7).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (8-3, 3.26 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-7, 4.34 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays will send Eflin (8-3) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.26 ERA this season with 9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.5 walks per nine across 13 games.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Eflin has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

The Royals will send Greinke (1-7) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.34 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

In 15 games this season, the 39-year-old has an ERA of 4.34, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .262 against him.

Greinke is trying to pick up his second quality start of the year in this matchup.

Greinke will try to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.34), 29th in WHIP (1.161), and 57th in K/9 (6.8).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.