The Tampa Bay Rays and Vidal Brujan, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Vidal Brujan At The Plate

Brujan is hitting .189 with a walk.

Brujan has gotten a hit in five of 13 games this season (38.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this year.

Brujan has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored in four of 13 games so far this season.

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 .235 AVG .150 .278 OBP .190 .235 SLG .150 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 3 RBI 1 5/1 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings