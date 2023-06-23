Vidal Brujan Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Vidal Brujan, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Vidal Brujan At The Plate
- Brujan is hitting .189 with a walk.
- Brujan has gotten a hit in five of 13 games this season (38.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this year.
- Brujan has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored in four of 13 games so far this season.
Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|.235
|AVG
|.150
|.278
|OBP
|.190
|.235
|SLG
|.150
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|5/1
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.10).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 88 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Greinke (1-7) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.34 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.34), 29th in WHIP (1.161), and 57th in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
