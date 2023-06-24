Buccaneers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have +15000 odds to win the Super Bowl, third-longest in the league as of December 31.
Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
Tampa Bay Betting Insights
- Tampa Bay put together a 4-12-1 record against the spread last season.
- A total of six Buccaneers games last season hit the over.
- Tampa Bay compiled 346.7 yards per game on offense last season (15th in NFL), and it ranked ninth on defense with 324.3 yards allowed per game.
- The Buccaneers had five wins at home last season and three on the road.
- When the underdog, Tampa Bay lost every game (0-3). But when favored put together a 8-6 record.
- The Buccaneers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 8-4 in the NFC overall.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 catches for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.
- In 12 games, Baker Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.0%.
- On the ground, Mayfield scored one touchdown and picked up 89 yards.
- In 15 games a season ago, Chris Godwin had 104 catches for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
- On the ground, Rachaad White scored one touchdown and picked up 481 yards (28.3 per game).
- On defense last year, Devin White helped lead the way with 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Vikings
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 25
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|4
|October 1
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|6
|October 15
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|7
|October 22
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 26
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|9
|November 5
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|10
|November 12
|Titans
|-
|+12500
|11
|November 19
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|12
|November 26
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|13
|December 3
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|@ Falcons
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|17
|December 31
|Saints
|-
|+3000
|18
|January 7
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
