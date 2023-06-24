The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .235 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and six walks.

Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 29 of 48 games this season (60.4%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (18.8%).

He has homered in 14.6% of his games this year, and 4% of his chances at the plate.

Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 27.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year (41.7%), including multiple runs in five games.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 22 .270 AVG .195 .293 OBP .220 .494 SLG .338 12 XBH 5 4 HR 3 12 RBI 7 26/3 K/BB 23/3 0 SB 0

