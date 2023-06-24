Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Francisco Mejia and his .647 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia has 10 doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .241.
- Mejia will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer in his last games.
- In 20 of 34 games this season (58.8%) Mejia has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (17.6%).
- Looking at the 34 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (8.8%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Mejia has driven in a run in 10 games this season (29.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 44.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (11.8%).
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.217
|AVG
|.268
|.250
|OBP
|.311
|.417
|SLG
|.393
|8
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|4
|20/3
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.19).
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (89 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 16th of the season. He is 0-11 with a 6.62 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 6.62 ERA ranks 66th, 1.272 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 62nd.
