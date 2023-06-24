The Tampa Bay Rays, including Francisco Mejia and his .647 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

  • Mejia has 10 doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .241.
  • Mejia will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer in his last games.
  • In 20 of 34 games this season (58.8%) Mejia has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (17.6%).
  • Looking at the 34 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (8.8%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Mejia has driven in a run in 10 games this season (29.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 44.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 16
.217 AVG .268
.250 OBP .311
.417 SLG .393
8 XBH 5
2 HR 1
8 RBI 4
20/3 K/BB 11/3
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.19).
  • The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (89 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 16th of the season. He is 0-11 with a 6.62 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 6.62 ERA ranks 66th, 1.272 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 62nd.
