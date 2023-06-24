Isaac Paredes and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (133 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Kansas City Royals and Jordan Lyles on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .263 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.

Paredes has gotten at least one hit in 56.5% of his games this year (39 of 69), with at least two hits 16 times (23.2%).

He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 69), and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Paredes has driven home a run in 28 games this season (40.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 27 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .261 AVG .265 .363 OBP .371 .504 SLG .469 12 XBH 13 8 HR 5 31 RBI 19 23/15 K/BB 27/12 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings