Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri (.457 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Royals.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .240 with six doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 13 walks.
- Siri has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 46 games this season, with at least two hits in 15.2% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 28.3% of his games in 2023 (13 of 46), and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Siri has had an RBI in 21 games this season (45.7%), including nine multi-RBI outings (19.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|19
|.264
|AVG
|.209
|.323
|OBP
|.260
|.540
|SLG
|.552
|9
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|14
|31/8
|K/BB
|27/5
|4
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.19).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (89 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles (0-11 with a 6.62 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (6.62), 42nd in WHIP (1.272), and 62nd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
