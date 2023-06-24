Josh Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .275 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Royals.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is hitting .285 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
  • Lowe has recorded a hit in 40 of 62 games this season (64.5%), including 20 multi-hit games (32.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 17.7% of his games in 2023 (11 of 62), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 26 games this year (41.9%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (12.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 43.5% of his games this year (27 of 62), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 31
.290 AVG .281
.315 OBP .341
.458 SLG .535
12 XBH 13
3 HR 8
16 RBI 25
26/4 K/BB 33/11
7 SB 11

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.19 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender 89 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 16th of the season. He is 0-11 with a 6.62 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (6.62), 42nd in WHIP (1.272), and 62nd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers.
