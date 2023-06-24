Josh Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .275 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Royals.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .285 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.

Lowe has recorded a hit in 40 of 62 games this season (64.5%), including 20 multi-hit games (32.3%).

He has hit a home run in 17.7% of his games in 2023 (11 of 62), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 26 games this year (41.9%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (12.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 43.5% of his games this year (27 of 62), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .290 AVG .281 .315 OBP .341 .458 SLG .535 12 XBH 13 3 HR 8 16 RBI 25 26/4 K/BB 33/11 7 SB 11

Royals Pitching Rankings