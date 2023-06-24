Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .275 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Royals.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Royals Player Props
|Rays vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Royals
|Rays vs Royals Odds
|Rays vs Royals Prediction
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .285 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
- Lowe has recorded a hit in 40 of 62 games this season (64.5%), including 20 multi-hit games (32.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.7% of his games in 2023 (11 of 62), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26 games this year (41.9%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (12.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 43.5% of his games this year (27 of 62), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.290
|AVG
|.281
|.315
|OBP
|.341
|.458
|SLG
|.535
|12
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|25
|26/4
|K/BB
|33/11
|7
|SB
|11
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.19 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 89 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 16th of the season. He is 0-11 with a 6.62 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (6.62), 42nd in WHIP (1.272), and 62nd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.