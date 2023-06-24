On Saturday, Luke Raley (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .276 with 12 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 12 walks.

Raley is batting .421 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 57.1% of his games this year (32 of 56), Raley has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 17.9% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Raley has an RBI in 17 of 56 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 44.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (17.9%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 27 .244 AVG .304 .352 OBP .356 .538 SLG .620 13 XBH 13 4 HR 8 12 RBI 15 31/7 K/BB 29/5 6 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings