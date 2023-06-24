On Saturday, Manuel Margot (hitting .394 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Royals.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is batting .266 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.

Margot enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .278.

Margot has picked up a hit in 37 of 58 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

In 5.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Margot has picked up an RBI in 37.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.9% of his games.

He has scored in 22 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 27 .234 AVG .300 .301 OBP .353 .362 SLG .411 7 XBH 8 2 HR 1 14 RBI 12 16/8 K/BB 17/7 2 SB 4

