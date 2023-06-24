The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.412) this season, fueled by 79 hits.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is 22nd in slugging.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in 68.0% of his 75 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.3% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 17.3% of his games in 2023 (13 of 75), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has driven in a run in 30 games this year (40.0%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 38 games this season (50.7%), including nine multi-run games (12.0%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 35 .308 AVG .286 .444 OBP .377 .564 SLG .429 15 XBH 9 9 HR 5 34 RBI 20 32/24 K/BB 44/19 6 SB 3

