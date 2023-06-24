Saturday's game at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (53-26) going head to head against the Kansas City Royals (21-55) at 4:10 PM ET (on June 24). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 7-2 win as our model heavily favors the Rays.

The probable starters are Yonny Chirinos (3-2) for the Rays and Jordan Lyles (0-11) for the Royals.

Rays vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 7, Royals 2.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have won one of their last three games against the spread.

The Rays have been favorites in 67 games this season and won 48 (71.6%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay is 9-2 this season when entering a game favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay has scored 444 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.56).

Rays Schedule