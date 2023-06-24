The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes will take on the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series at Tropicana Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are second-best in baseball with 121 total home runs.

Tampa Bay's .465 slugging percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Rays' .266 batting average is third-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (444 total).

The Rays rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .340.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 21st in the majors.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 11th in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.200).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Yonny Chirinos gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Padres L 5-4 Away Yonny Chirinos Joe Musgrove 6/20/2023 Orioles L 8-6 Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Bradish 6/21/2023 Orioles W 7-2 Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 6/22/2023 Royals L 6-5 Home Shane McClanahan Jose Cuas 6/23/2023 Royals W 11-3 Home Zach Eflin Zack Greinke 6/24/2023 Royals - Home Yonny Chirinos Jordan Lyles 6/25/2023 Royals - Home Tyler Glasnow Daniel Lynch 6/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Taj Bradley Zac Gallen 6/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Shane McClanahan Tommy Henry 6/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Zach Eflin Zach Davies 6/30/2023 Mariners - Away Yonny Chirinos Bryce Miller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.