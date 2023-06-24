How to Watch the Rays vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 24
The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes will take on the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series at Tropicana Field.
Rays vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Explore More About This Game
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays are second-best in baseball with 121 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay's .465 slugging percentage ranks second-best in baseball.
- The Rays' .266 batting average is third-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (444 total).
- The Rays rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .340.
- The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 21st in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 11th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.200).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Yonny Chirinos gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/18/2023
|Padres
|L 5-4
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Joe Musgrove
|6/20/2023
|Orioles
|L 8-6
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Kyle Bradish
|6/21/2023
|Orioles
|W 7-2
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Tyler Wells
|6/22/2023
|Royals
|L 6-5
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Jose Cuas
|6/23/2023
|Royals
|W 11-3
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Zack Greinke
|6/24/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Jordan Lyles
|6/25/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Daniel Lynch
|6/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Zac Gallen
|6/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Tommy Henry
|6/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Zach Davies
|6/30/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Bryce Miller
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
