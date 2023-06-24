Yonny Chirinos will take the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays (53-26) on Saturday, June 24 versus the Kansas City Royals (21-55), who will counter with Jordan Lyles. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

The Royals are listed as +200 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Rays (-250). Tampa Bay is favored on the run line (-2.5). The total for the game is set at 9 runs.

Rays vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Chirinos - TB (3-2, 2.72 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-11, 6.62 ERA)

Rays vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 67 games this season and won 48 (71.6%) of those contests.

The Rays have gone 9-2 (winning 81.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Royals have come away with 18 wins in the 63 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won two of six games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win AL East -598 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.