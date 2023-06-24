The Tampa Bay Rays (53-26) host the Kansas City Royals (21-55) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Yonny Chirinos (3-2) for the Rays and Jordan Lyles (0-11) for the Royals.

Rays vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Probable Pitchers: Chirinos - TB (3-2, 2.72 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-11, 6.62 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yonny Chirinos

The Rays' Chirinos (3-2) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with a 2.72 ERA and 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .196.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles (0-11 with a 6.62 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 16th of the season.

The right-hander's last time out was on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

In 15 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.62, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .241 against him.

Lyles has registered two quality starts this season.

Lyles will aim to last five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

He given up at least one earned run in all of his outings in 2023.

This season, the 32-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (6.62), 42nd in WHIP (1.272), and 62nd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers.

